NEWS

I am Happy With My Ashawo Dress, If You Don’t Like It, Jump Into 3rd Mainland Bridge—Blessing CEO

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 mins ago
0 306 1 minute read

Popular relationship therapist and expert, Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has disclosed that she likes the way she is dressing (half-naked) because she makes herself with such type of dress. Blessing revealed this in a post on her official Facebook account yesterday.

According to the self-acclaimed relationship expert, she will never dress to please her Facebook followers even though they want her to do that. She said she dresses to make herself happy and she is okay with the type of clothes she wears. Blessing stated that people who don’t like the way she dresses can jump into the 3rd Mainland Bridge because she will never change her habits.

“Facebook people want me to be dressing to make them happy, unfortunately, I don’t make people happy because I am selfish. I make myself happy with my “ashawo” vibes outfit. If you don’t like it, you can jump into the 3rd Mainland Bridge.” The therapist wrote.

Arewareporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 mins ago
0 306 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu Persuaded El-Rufai To Change His Mind Only For The Senate To Embarass Him” -Anthony Sani

3 mins ago

Gov Eno Returns, Flags Off Internal Road Construction

14 mins ago

‘We Now Use Our Bodies To Entertain The Public Than To Sleep With Men For Money’ -Blessing CEO

16 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Osun APC Asks Members To Shun Aregbesola’s Caucus;Diri Hails Lokpobiri

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button