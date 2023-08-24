I am Happy With My Ashawo Dress, If You Don’t Like It, Jump Into 3rd Mainland Bridge—Blessing CEO

Popular relationship therapist and expert, Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has disclosed that she likes the way she is dressing (half-naked) because she makes herself with such type of dress. Blessing revealed this in a post on her official Facebook account yesterday.

According to the self-acclaimed relationship expert, she will never dress to please her Facebook followers even though they want her to do that. She said she dresses to make herself happy and she is okay with the type of clothes she wears. Blessing stated that people who don’t like the way she dresses can jump into the 3rd Mainland Bridge because she will never change her habits.

“Facebook people want me to be dressing to make them happy, unfortunately, I don’t make people happy because I am selfish. I make myself happy with my “ashawo” vibes outfit. If you don’t like it, you can jump into the 3rd Mainland Bridge.” The therapist wrote.

