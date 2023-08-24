I am Happy With My Ashawo Dress, If You Don’t Like It, Jump Into 3rd Mainland Bridge—Blessing CEO

Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, often known as Blessing CEO, is a well-known relationship therapist and expert who has said that she enjoys wearing in revealing clothing since it allows her to express herself. This was disclosed by Blessing in a post on her official Facebook page yesterday.

She would never dress to suit her Facebook fans, whatever their wishes, claims the self-described relationship specialist. She said that she dresses to make herself happy and that the clothing she chooses to wear doesn’t bother her. If individuals don’t like the way Blessing dresses, Blessing said they may leap from the Third Mainland Bridge because she won’t ever alter her behaviour.

“Facebook users want me to dress in a way that makes them happy, but I am selfish, therefore I don’t do that. I feel good when I’m dressed in a “ashawo” mood. You can leap into the Third Mainland Bridge if you don’t like it. Writer: The therapist.

