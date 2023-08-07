I Am Happy That Tinubu & His Wife Told Nigerians That They Are Not Going To Touch Their Money-Chief

Former NUPENG Secretary General, Chief Frank Kokori, stated that Nigeria’s President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, have reassured Nigerians that they won’t touch their money.

As per The Sun paper report, Kokori, a supporter of Tinubu, mentioned in an exclusive interview that the couple wants to serve the people and not amass more wealth.

According to Kokori, Tinubu’s ambition is to help the country, and he should be given space and support to fulfill his promises. He urges Nigerians to be patient and not be hostile to the opposition.

In his own words he said, “I am happy that Tinubu and his wife have told Nigerians that they are not going to touch their money. They are already over-rich, they just want to make name for themselves”

The recent statement by Kokori shared on The Sun paper’s verified Twitter page sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Source : The Sun paper

