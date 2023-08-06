I Am Happy That Tinubu & His Wife Told Nigerians That They Are Not Going To Touch Their Money-Chief Frank Kokori

The former Secretary General of the NUPENG, Chief Frank Kokori has stated that the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu have assured Nigerians that they are not going to touch their money.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

The Sun paper reported that Frank Kokori, who is one of the supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated this during an exclusive interview with him.

Frank Kokori, in the interview said; “I am happy that Tinubu and his wife have told Nigerians that they are not going to touch their money. They are already over-rich, they just want to make name for themselves”

He added; “God has over blessed them; so, his ambition is to serve the people. He fought for democratic and we have got democracy. But that democracy has been mismanaged for 24 years”

He stated further; “I have had the opportunity of meeting him as a President and I told him that all he needs is to help the country. And he promised that he would do that. That is what he is doing. We should give him space and support to deliver on his promises. He has not been hostile to the opposition. He came this time as a patriot, let’s give him time. This is what I am preaching to Nigerians.”

(Photo Credit – The Sun paper Verified Facebook Page)

The recent statement by Frank Kokori which was shared by The Sun paper on its verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

Source – The Sun paper

