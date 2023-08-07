“I Am Happy That Tinubu and His Wife Told Nigerians That They wouldn’t Touch Our money” – Frank Kokori

Chief Frank Kokori says that Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the former secretary general of NUPENG, has told Nigerians that they will not touch their money.

Kokori, a big Tinubu fan, talked to The Sun paper about how he felt about the situation. “I’m glad Tinubu and his wife have given Nigerians the assurance that their wealth will be safe,” he said. During the interview, Kokori said, “They are already very wealthy, and they want to leave a legacy.”

After saying, “God has blessed them very much, so his goal is to serve the people,” he emphasised that the blessings they have gotten make them want to do good things for other people. He fought for us to be able to vote, and now we can. But our government has been badly run for the past 24 years.

Kokori said, “As a presidential candidate, I had the pleasure of meeting him, and I told him to use his energy to help the country. He told me he would follow this rule, and so far he has kept his word. We have to give him time and help so he can finish his work. Let’s give him a chance because of how patriotically he’s talked about this time. I am telling my fellow Nigerians about this information.

The Sun paper shared a recent quote by Frank Kokori on their verified Twitter page.

