I Am Happy That In Partnership With You, We Can Lead Youths To Take Back Our Nation -Obi Tells Datti

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the previous general elections, has expressed his joy and admiration for his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on the occasion of his birthday. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, a native of Kaduna State, holds a position of high regard and respect within the Labour Party.

Peter Obi said; “My very dear brother, Sen. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, I join millions of Nigerians rejoicing with and celebrating you on your birthday today. I celebrate your very immeasurable contributions to our dear country. Your passionate drive for a better nation has seen you investing in the most critical areas of human development – education, health and poverty eradication. These are the investments we need for a better Nigeria.”

He added; “As a highly successful businessman, through your many productive endeavours, you have continued to create thousands of jobs for our productive youths and helped in moving our nation from consumption to production. As a visionary leader, I am happy that in partnership with you, we can lead our youths to take back our nation and build the New Nigeria of our dreams. May God bless you today and always with abundant health and long life as you continue to contribute to a better nation.”

