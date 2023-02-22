I Am From Kogi State, There Is No Labour Party Presence In My Constituency- Smart Adeyemi

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, The Senator for the Kogi West constituency of Kogi State, Smart Adeyemi has said that it may be difficult for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi to win this election because Labour Party in Northwest has its collapsed for APC. He also lament that in his State, there is no Labour Party presence in his constituency

Adeyemi made this statement after picking his governorship form to contest the Kogi gubernatorial poll slated for November 11, 2023

In his own words, Smart Adeyemi said “Just yesterday, the entire Labour Party structure in the Northwest collapsed its structure for the APC. So, how is he going to win the election? Maybe he is a man for the future but in this election, the strength is not there.

It is beyond street politics. I am from Kogi. There is no Labour Party presence in my constituency. Winning an election is about strategic not about talking too much

Source: The Nation Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds

News )

