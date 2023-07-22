I am far civilized to call President Tinubu a slave – ASUU Lagos Zonal Coordinator

The Lagos Zonal Coordinator of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Adelaja Odukoya, has said that he never said Nigeria needed a Labour candidate for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, and that he never called President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a slave.

Professor Odukoya, in a statement issued on Saturday, asked the Fifth Column not to use ASUU or his name to promote its political agenda.

According to Vanguard, Professor Odukoya described the imposition of a false title on his video speech, which dealt with entirely different issues, as an indication of the low level to which political mercenaries have descended in their attempt to use the impeccable name of ASUU to pursue their ambition.

He further said he is far more civilized to call President Bola Tinubu a slave.

Prof. Odukoya was speaking at a progprogramOgba, Lagos State, on Corporate Accountability and Public Participation in Africa, on the Student Loan Bill.

Prof. Odukoya argued that Nigerian rulers are behaving like slaves to the Bretton Woods institutions because they are pursuing policies that degrade the humanity of Nigerian citizens.

He questioned people who rationalize policies that are negative to the government, adding that this has led governments at all levels not to be critical in supporting or adopting any policy recommended to them by the IMF or the World Bank.

According to him, those in power are afraid of an educated populace so that they will not be challenged, adding that this is the reason why they invest so little in a critical sector like education.

“I don’t know any Labour candidate and I cannot speak for political parties or parties. I am ideologically stronger, deeper, and wiser to be able to make such a statement. My union is ideologically strong and determined.”

“ASUU’s philosophy and principles are clear about building an egalitarian society. Let nobody drag ASUU or me into their politics. What matters to Nigerians is good and effective governance, irrespective of who is in power.”

The ASUU leader ther, therefore,d Nigerians to disregard the false allegation, adding that neither he nor ASUU had spoken of political preferences and described President Tinubu as a slave.

Source: Vanguard

