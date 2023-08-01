I Am Disappointed With President Tinubu’s Plans For Us, I Think Nigeria Is In Trouble – M. Jacobs.

Former Attorney General of Kaduna State, Mark Jacobs has come out to say that he is disappointed with the plans President Tinubu tables in his live broadcast yesterday to tackle the current hardship sweeping across the country.

According to Mark Jacobs who appeared in an interview on AIT morning program, Kakaaki, Nigeria is going back to the old days of the immediate past administration, which engaged in nothing but the ‘distribution of cash’. He went ahead to state that it’s strange for the Nigeria government in this time to think of distributing cash into the hands of the masses as a way of ameliorating the effects of the economic hardship.

In his own words as seen on AIT this morning…

“I am totally disappointed and I feel Nigeria is in trouble. Because we seem to be back to the old days of the immediate past administration which engaged in nothing but the distribution of cash. We are operating a welfare government and without foundation. It’s strange that in the current time, several centuries after neo colonialism, we are still thinking about distributing money into the hands of people that are not known. For instance, when the president said he is going to distribute 75B naira, to who? For what? Everything in this country is unknown.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 1:36:00

