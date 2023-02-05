NEWS

I Am Disappointed In Atiku For Saying That Obi Could Step Down For Him – Umar Farouk

Following news that Atiku Abubakar had disclosed that he is in talks with Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso over the possibility of one of them stepping down for him ahead of the presidential election, the National Secretary of the Labour Party, Umar Farouk, has come out to say that Labour Party is not in any discussion with Atiku.

Umar Farouk stated that he is disappointment in Atiku Abubakar for saying that he is in discussion with Peter Obi and that Obi could step down for him. Umar Farouk said that the reason why Atiku Abubakar is spreading false news about Peter Obi and Labour Party is because PDP is confused and do not know what to do.

Umar Farouk went to say that despite the fact that Peter Obi knew that Atiku Abubakar would have chosen him as his running mate if he had stayed in PDP, he decided to go the the Labour Party to fulfill his dreams and he has no intention of working with Atiku Abubakar again.

