“I Am Disappointed by Buhari Government’s Latest Action” -Tinubu’s PCC Member, Olumide Braithwaite

A member of Tinubu/Shettima’s PCC, Olumide Braithwaite, has expressed his disappointment in the latest actions by the Buhari-led government. Speaking on AIT News, the APC chieftain revealed details about AGF Malami’s moves regarding the Naira redesign policy and the Supreme Court case.

In response to the topic, Braithwaite said, “The topic is quite serious and engaging.” I am deeply disappointed by the latest actions of the Buhari government. I will call a spade a spade despite the fact that it is an APC-led government. It is an outgoing administration that will be over in a few weeks. We have said that there is an ongoing intrigue directed at Tinubu. I am here on the side of Nigerians who are struggling and suffering. I represent them and Bola Tinubu.

You may recall that the APC presidential candidate expressed his concerns in Abeokuta regarding how the scarcity of Naira notes may affect his chances at the polls. However, the situation has since escalated after some APC-led states approached the Supreme Court over the deadline of the Naira swap policy.

You can watch the interview here. (2:09:30 minute)

Content created and supplied by: Adegorioye (via 50minds

News )

