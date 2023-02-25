” I Am Confident, I Know Nigerians Will Reward Me ” Tinubu Says After Casting His Vote In Lagos

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Bola Ahmed Tinubu has insisted that he remains hopeful about the outcome of the election. he said he’s confident that Nigerians will reward him by casting their vote for him as Nigeria’s next president. He made this statement after casting his vote at Ikeja in Lagos State.

He said during his campaign, he has worked hard and had been to different states, attending different town halls and meeting with different interest groups in order to actualize his ambitions.

In his words ” I am very confident. I worked hard for it. I traverse the country sometimes four times and attended town hall meetings and various interest groups. I have attended to their request and I have worked hard than any other candidate in this country. I believe Nigeria will reward me, they will reward my hard work. We will definitely be a transformative government. We will work hard to change the economic crisis”

Sources; Punch newspaper.

