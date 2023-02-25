NEWS

” I Am Confident, I Know Nigerians Will Reward Me ” Tinubu Says After Casting His Vote In Lagos

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

” I Am Confident, I Know Nigerians Will Reward Me ” Tinubu Says After Casting His Vote In Lagos

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Bola Ahmed Tinubu has insisted that he remains hopeful about the outcome of the election. he said he’s confident that Nigerians will reward him by casting their vote for him as Nigeria’s next president. He made this statement after casting his vote at Ikeja in Lagos State.

He said during his campaign, he has worked hard and had been to different states, attending different town halls and meeting with different interest groups in order to actualize his ambitions.

In his words ” I am very confident. I worked hard for it. I traverse the country sometimes four times and attended town hall meetings and various interest groups. I have attended to their request and I have worked hard than any other candidate in this country. I believe Nigeria will reward me, they will reward my hard work. We will definitely be a transformative government. We will work hard to change the economic crisis”

Sources; Punch newspaper.

Content created and supplied by: BlessedNews01 (via 50minds
News )

#Confident #Nigerians #Reward #Tinubu #Casting #Vote #Lagos” I Am Confident, I Know Nigerians Will Reward Me ” Tinubu Says After Casting His Vote In Lagos Publish on 2023-02-25 12:54:10



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Nigeria Decides 2023: Protest in Bayelsa Over Shortage of Ballot Papers

21 mins ago

Nigeria Decides: Atiku Abubakar Speaks After Casting His Vote At His Polling Unit

30 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Atiku Votes In Adamawa, INEC Officials Yet To Arrive Tinubu’s Polling Unit

41 mins ago

“What Peter Obi Said When Asked About Accepting an Appointment if Any Candidate Wins the Election

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button