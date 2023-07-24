NEWS

I Am Aware They Offered Incentives To Peter Obi To Abandon His Court Case – Dele Farotimi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 47 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

Former Spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has claimed that his principal was offered incentives to abandon his petition.

It is worth noting that Mr. Peter Obi has been contesting the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25th presidential election, currently under review at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

During an exclusive interview with Rudolf Okonkwo on Sunday, Dele compared Mr. Peter Obi to a tool used to eliminate a threat, stating that he has successfully awakened Nigerians to their own power.

Dele claimed that significant pressure was applied to persuade Mr. Peter Obi to withdraw his case, offering numerous incentives, but he remained resolute in pursuing justice through the court system.

In his words: “Peter Obi is akin to a weapon used to kill a snake. Whether the weapon survives the ordeal or not is inconsequential; its purpose is to bring about the death of the snake. Peter Obi has already fulfilled his purpose by awakening the people to take responsibility for their future. Votes do not count anywhere; Peter Obi has served and continues to serve his purpose by remaining steadfast in his pursuit of justice. I am aware that many incentives were offered to dissuade him from pursuing the court case, but he adamantly refused. Let me quote him when he was pressured by some miscreants to stop; he said, ‘Over my dead body.'”

Click on the link below and watch the video

https://youtube.com/clip/UgkxrJd-qb8-zmyzXOJ_DiAU3tmVzLrkXe9k

Source: YouTube

Overdose_gist (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 47 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Governor Makinde names Prof Olanike Adeyemo as SSG-designate

30 seconds ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu not a magician – Oshiomhole, LASG pledges support for LASU SDGs club.

8 mins ago

Saudi Arabia Club, Al Hilal Submit €300 Million Bid To PSG To Sign Mbappe For A World Record Fee.

10 mins ago

National Assembly will prioritise Nigerians’ welfare: Speaker Abbas

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button