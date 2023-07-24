I Am Aware They Offered Incentives To Peter Obi To Abandon His Court Case – Dele Farotimi

Former Spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has claimed that his principal was offered incentives to abandon his petition.

It is worth noting that Mr. Peter Obi has been contesting the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25th presidential election, currently under review at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

During an exclusive interview with Rudolf Okonkwo on Sunday, Dele compared Mr. Peter Obi to a tool used to eliminate a threat, stating that he has successfully awakened Nigerians to their own power.

Dele claimed that significant pressure was applied to persuade Mr. Peter Obi to withdraw his case, offering numerous incentives, but he remained resolute in pursuing justice through the court system.

In his words: “Peter Obi is akin to a weapon used to kill a snake. Whether the weapon survives the ordeal or not is inconsequential; its purpose is to bring about the death of the snake. Peter Obi has already fulfilled his purpose by awakening the people to take responsibility for their future. Votes do not count anywhere; Peter Obi has served and continues to serve his purpose by remaining steadfast in his pursuit of justice. I am aware that many incentives were offered to dissuade him from pursuing the court case, but he adamantly refused. Let me quote him when he was pressured by some miscreants to stop; he said, ‘Over my dead body.'”

