I Am Aware That A Stranger Came To Adamawa Town, That Stranger’s Name Is Obi- Zainab Boni Haruna

In a news story that was distributed by the Punch Paper online today, it was accounted for that the spouse of the previous Adamawa State lead representative, Mrs Zainab Boni-Haruna, has made joke of the Work Party’s official competitor, Peter Obi, for visiting Adamawa State to crusade.

Data that was given spread the word about it that, while she was tending to the North-East ladies partners, at the Feast Lobby of the Public authority House in Yola, on Saturday, Mrs Zainab encourage individuals of Adamawa State not to succumb to anything Obi let them know when he came to battle in the express half a month prior.

She said, “I’m mindful that an outsider came to Adamawa Town, that more unusual’s name is Obi. You know beyond all doubt that no one is discussing Bola Tinubu.”

Further talking, she said, “This Obi, as you probably known was essential for the PDP, yet who went out through the other entryway, and has been moving from one church to another looking for Christian votes to become President on the grounds of religion. Try not to be deluded, they are misleading you.”

