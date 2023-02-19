‘I Am Aware Of The Current Hardship Being Faced In The Country’ – Muhammadu Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The President of Nigeria, and a member of the All Progressive Congress, Muhammadu Buhari have told the Nigerian people that he is aware of the current challenges the country and her citizens are experiencing due to some policies his administration has implemented. He stated on his verified Twitter account that the policies are meant for the betterment of Our country and not to inflict problems on the people of Nigeria.

Buhari appealed to the people to stop worrying and exercise patience that everything will be fine, he revealed they are working on means to reduce the current difficulties that the nation is facing. He assured the Nigerian people that very soon everything will be back to normal by God’s grace.

He said, “I am fully aware of the current hardship being faced as a result of some policies meant to bring overall improvement to the country. I’m appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

