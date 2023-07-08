NEWS

I Am Against Wike Becoming A Minister In Tinubu’s Govt But If He Is Appointed, Then So Be It –Dokubo

During a Facebook live session, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo addressed the potential appointment of Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, in the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration. Dokubo expressed his opposition to Wike assuming a ministerial role in Tinubu’s government, as he believed it would not be in the best interest of Tinubu’s administration. However, he acknowledged that Wike had shown great support for Tinubu during the elections and recognized the possibility that Tinubu might choose to award him a ministerial position despite his objections.

Dokubo emphasized that Wike had risked everything and demonstrated unwavering loyalty to Tinubu during the electoral process. In contrast, he suggested that some individuals were more cautious and hedged their bets by seeking multiple options. Dokubo acknowledged that if the President and Tinubu were confident in their ability to control Wike’s actions and ensure his commitment to serving the country’s best interests, he would ultimately respect Tinubu’s decision.

While Dokubo maintained his personal opposition to Wike’s appointment, he recognized the significance of Wike’s support for Tinubu during the elections and the potential value he could bring to the government if properly guided. Consequently, Dokubo expressed his willingness to defer to Tinubu’s judgment if he believed that Wike could be effectively managed and contribute positively to the nation.

