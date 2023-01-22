NEWS

I Am A Yoruba Woman Married To Atiku, A Fulani Man, For 50yrs & We Are Doing Fine – Atiku’s Wife.

I Am A Yoruba Woman Married To Atiku, A Fulani Man, For 50yrs & We Are Doing Fine – Atiku's Wife.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Nigerians, including top citizens in the country have been sharing their views regarding the Presidential candidates and their chances in the forthcoming Presidential election.

Based on these notes, according to the report published by the Vanguard Newspaper, Mrs. Titi Atkin Abubakar, the wife of the former vice president of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar while addressing the people during a town hall meeting with Ogun State women in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State has assured Nigerians that her husband, Atiku Abubakar will put a permanent end to the problem of insecurity and poverty in the country if elected as the next President of Nigeria, adding that he (Atkin Abubakar) is capable of fixing the country’s economy problems, including unemployment, insecurity, poverty, inflation, and other things.

Further speaking, Titi Atiku Abubakar alleged that Atiku Abubakar have proved himself to be worthy of being the next President when he honestly served as the vice president of Nigeria under the administration of the former president, Olusegun Matthew Okikiola Obasanjo for eight years.

She always said she has been married to Atiku Abubakar who is a Fulani man as a Yoruba woman for over 50 years, and they are doing fine ever since then

According to her words, she said, “If you can vote for Atiku, you have definitely voted out insecurity, unemployment, and other problems facing Nigeria. Atiku will ensure unity among all Nigerian tribes. I am a Yoruba woman married to Atiku, a Fulani man, for 50 years, and we are doing fine. That’s the type of Nigeria I want for us all”.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper.

