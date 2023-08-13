NEWS

I Am A Ritualist – Portable Reveals (Video).

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read

Yesterday which was Saturday, the 12th day of August, 2023, popular Nigerian singer who is known as Portable made a revelation by saying that he is a Ritualist, and it has caused some mixed feelings on social media.

It was revealed by Portable yesterday in an interview with the Honest Bunch Podcast, and the video was shared on his verified Instagram handle as well. You can click the link below to watch the video on IG as well.

Immediately he said this and after it was shared on Instagram, a lot of his (Portable) fans, viewers and followers quickly took to his comment section to share their thoughts on.his words.

Checkout how some of his fans reacted to his revealation yesterday below.

What do you have to say about this my fellow readers? You can freely drop your comments with us using the comment section below, and thanks for your time.

EliGist04 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Your Body Go Tell You”- Davido Tells Another Fan Who Plans To TREK From Taraba To Lagos To Meet Him

9 mins ago

“Assuming today the court calls for a rerun, who takes over the government?” – Chief Nkupbre

18 mins ago

Primate Ayodele: Let us all to pray against disorderliness in the presidency because it can bring loopholes

20 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Allow Niger Republic return to democratic government – Obi tells Nigeria, ECOWAS; Tinubu Greets Ray Ekpu at 75

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button