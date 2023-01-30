I Am A Muslim And I Must Vote For Peter Obi – Jigawa Supporters Display Message With Banners

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Presidential and vice presidential candidates of the labour party, Peter Obi and Datti Baba Ahmed have gotten solidarity messages from Obedients in Jigawa state who attended the presidential campaign rally that was held in Dutse. The supporters declared that they will vote for their ticket, regardless of their religion and tribe.

As usual, tireless Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed stormed Dutse in Jigawa state to officially hold their presidential campaign rally, as they canvass for votes and supports from the people, ahead of the election which is barely 30 days away.

However, photos have since emerged from the rally and beautiful moments where Obedients in Jigawa displayed banners affirming their support for the former Governor of Anambra state have caught the attention of many online.

The message written on one of the banners reads: “I am a Muslim & Hausa and I must vote for Peter Obi”

Peter Obi also held a townhall meeting with the people before he proceeded to the main venue of the campaign rally.

This is an indicator that Peter Obi’s appeal for Nigerians to vote based on competency, regardless of tribal or religious sentiments, is fast gaining acceptance.

