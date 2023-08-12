NEWS

I Am A Moving House Of The Almighty God, Bearing His Grace, Glory, And Righteousness-Oyakhilome.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read

Chris Oyakhilome (D.Sc., D.D.), is the President of LoveWorld Inc. and Christ Embassy. Being a Man sent from God and a unique minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, his Spirit-filled and anointed leadership continues to propel a dynamic, multifaceted, and global ministry.

While speaking on DIVINE HEALTH CONFESSIONS in a recent post on his Church’s Facebook account, the cleric reportedly stated that “I am a new creature in Christ, filled with divinity. 2 Corinthians 5:17 says “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.

Speaking further he said “Every fiber of my being, every bone of my body, and every cell of my blood is replete with God. On this note, I Am A Moving House Of The Almighty God, Bearing His Grace, Glory, And Righteousness.

Praise be to the name of our Lord Jesus Christ!

WisdomwiseD (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:How Tinubu, El-Rufai Ministerial Deal Crumbled;Fayemi Hails Oyebanji, cautions new commissioners, advisers against being threats to progress

46 seconds ago

The Focus Of Bible Teaching Should Be On Christ Jesus- Pastor Abel Damina Speaks

48 seconds ago

Source reveals names of four prominent people behind El-Rufai’s ministerial screening ordeal

11 mins ago

By Going For Confession, You Are Participating In The Reconciliation Ministry-Fr. Oluoma Tells.

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button