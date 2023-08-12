I Am A Moving House Of The Almighty God, Bearing His Grace, Glory, And Righteousness-Oyakhilome.

Chris Oyakhilome (D.Sc., D.D.), is the President of LoveWorld Inc. and Christ Embassy. Being a Man sent from God and a unique minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, his Spirit-filled and anointed leadership continues to propel a dynamic, multifaceted, and global ministry.

While speaking on DIVINE HEALTH CONFESSIONS in a recent post on his Church’s Facebook account, the cleric reportedly stated that “I am a new creature in Christ, filled with divinity. 2 Corinthians 5:17 says “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.

Speaking further he said “Every fiber of my being, every bone of my body, and every cell of my blood is replete with God. On this note, I Am A Moving House Of The Almighty God, Bearing His Grace, Glory, And Righteousness.

Praise be to the name of our Lord Jesus Christ!

