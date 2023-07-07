I am a holder of 2 masters degrees and a PhD, I was not picked from the street- Sen. Simon Mwadkwon

Senator Simon Mwadkwon, the Senate minority leader, emphasized in an interview with Arise that his path to becoming a senator was not accidental. He highlighted his academic achievements, including holding two master’s degrees and a PhD. Senator Mwadkwon asserted that he made it clear from the day of his inauguration that he would serve as an opposition figure to ensure that the government pursued the right course.

One of Senator Mwadkwon’s key objectives is to prevent any form of rubber stamping within the legislative body. He vowed to stand against such practices, emphasizing that the primary focus should be safeguarding the interests of the Nigerian people.

He stated, “On the day that I gave my acceptance speech and thanked my nominating colleagues, I made it clear in the Senate chamber that as minorities, our responsibility is to propel Nigeria forward. We aim to provide a credible opposition that will hold the President accountable and guide the nation towards the right path for the well-being of its citizens. So, I don’t understand what people mean by the term ‘rubber stamp.’ As an experienced political figure with an academic background and years of teaching and being a member of ASUU, I possess the knowledge to make decisions that benefit the people. I assure Nigerians that the minority in the Senate will not be a rubber stamp.”

