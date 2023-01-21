This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Am A Fulani Man, And So, You Don’t Know How It Pains Me When You Label Them As Criminals -Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Atiku Abubakar has expressed his feelings towards the manner in which Fulani people are being stereotyped as criminals.

The former vice president who was speaking in an interactive session with some high personnel in Oyo state as one of his campaigns for his presidential bid noted that insecurity has been a huge challenge in the country, and has so far caused some to label people who are of the Fulani’s as one indulging in criminal acts.

He said he feels hurt, because he is a Fulani man and understands how they feel whenever such stereotype comes up, adding that he intends to fight security if elected as president of the country.

Speaking further, he said Nigerians should realize that criminals are aren’t as a result of their race, as there is no religion, race or ethnicity where there aren’t criminals.

In his words… “We have also pledged to restore security in this country. You don’t know how it pains me in my heart when you label criminals as Fulani’s, because I am a Fulani man, so, let me tell you that we will deal with criminals decisively in whatever part of this country they are from”

