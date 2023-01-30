I am A City Boy, While They Were Busy Sabotaging Aluminium, I Was Building Free Trade Zone— Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu has slammed his political opponents during a town hall meeting he organised in Benin City, the capital city of Edo State. Recall that the APC candidate was in Edo State yesterday to continue with his political campaign ahead of the 2023 general election.

While speaking during the event, Tinubu stated that when his opponents were busy sabotaging aluminium from the deep sea port, he was building a free trade zone in Lagos. Today, the place is the only West African port with the deepest seaport. According to Tinubu, he ditched a certain Nigerian president in Singapore when he wanted him to sign a garbage contract but he (Tinubu) refused to sign it. He said after ditching the president, he came back to Lagos and continued his activities.

“When they were sabotaging aluminium, I was negotiating a free trade zone.” Before they even considered selling NITEL, our cable manufacturing company had already been preparing for international expansion. I ditched their president in Singapore because he wanted me to sign a garbage contract, and I refused to do so because I’m a city boy.” The APC candidate stated.

Source: Politics Nigeria

