I Am 98 Years Old And In The History Of Nigeria, I Have Never Experienced Scarcity This Hard—Tanko

A Kano-based elder statesman and founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Tanko Yakasai, has come out to give his thoughts concerning the problems of fuel scarcity and the naira crisis rocking the country.

Yakasai, in a statement issued on Saturday and obtained by Arise News, lamented over the lingering fuel and Naira scarcity in the country, stating that, in the history of Nigeria, he has never witnessed fuel and Naira scarcity that lasted this long.

In his words, “The scarcity is not that of fuel alone but of currency that is needed by everybody; people can’t buy foodstuffs to eat.” I think you need to be told that I’m 98 years old and I’ve been in the politics of the country since the colonial era. I am one of those who fought for the independence of Nigeria and am still fighting for peace and democracy in the country, and since then I have never experienced the kind of difficulty this country is battling through currently since the end of the Second World War.”

Speaking further, he said that the crisis is something that is affecting everyone, but he prays and hopes that it will end soon.

Video Credit: Arise News (5:00–7:25)

 

Content created and supplied by: Dhanielblog (via 50minds
News )

