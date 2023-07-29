I Always Wondered The Difference Between The Democracy We Practice In Africa And Dictatorship-Jibrin Okutepa

Mr Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, who is a lawyer to the Labour Party and its Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has noted that he has wondered the difference between the brand of democracy we practice in Africa and military dictatorship, demanding that people should show him the difference between the two.

Speaking further, he noted that in real democracy political parties are Supreme and that internal democracy is sacrosanc, stating that moving from one political party to another is prohibited. He went on and made it known that in our democracy politicians misbehave, do anything they want and breach the constitution with impunity and reckless abandon.

Mr Okutepa made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle on Saturday morning, in relation to the recent coup that happened in Niger Republic.

Furthermore, he made it known that what we see as democracy in Africa can be likened to democratic political miasma and democratic coup d’etat, stating it clearly that the will of the people is not respected by those people who are in power. He went on and made it known that in most cases electoral empires conspired with politicians.

In addition, the Labour Party’s counsel noted that the outcome of most of what we call elections in African countries are political impositions and selections, noting that he has not seen how African brand of democracy has improved the lots of the people of Africa. He ended by making it clear that African brand of democracy has created more penury and poverty for Africans.

