I Agree With Obi, Who Asked If He Will Leave His Shop To Go After Thieves – Dr Pogu

Dr Bitrus Pogu, the National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), recently stated in an interview with The Sun paper that he is not advocating for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to initiate a probe into the previous administration. According to Dr Pogu, what Nigerians truly need is good governance and a government that works in the best interests of the masses. The interview was published on Saturday, July 8th.

He added – “I’m not an advocate of probe here, probe there. What I’m saying is let us have good governance and let government work properly, and let Nigeria develop. I hold similar view with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who asked, will he leave his shop and go running after thieves? He said he would rather take care of his shop for it to grow. People have messed things up. Many of them deserve to face the law. We have institutions out there, but whether they can do that is another thing. But the important thing is, let us have good government.”

When asked about the calls for President Tinubu to probe former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Dr Pogu responded by expressing a similar opinion to Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the February 25th election. Dr Pogu likened the situation to a shop owner who should focus on taking care of his shop and helping it grow, rather than abandoning it to chase after thieves.

Dr Pogu’s stance emphasizes the importance of prioritizing good governance and addressing the needs of the Nigerian people. Instead of engaging in divisive and potentially time-consuming probes, he believes it is crucial for the government to concentrate on delivering effective governance and working towards the betterment of the country as a whole.

By aligning with Peter Obi’s viewpoint, Dr Pogu implies that diverting attention to probing the previous administration might not be the most productive course of action. Rather, he suggests that the government should focus on implementing policies and initiatives that promote the welfare and development of the masses, thereby fostering a stronger and more prosperous nation.

