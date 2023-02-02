I Agree Peter Obi Will Sweep The South-East Region And The South-South – El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The incumbent governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has admitted that the Labour Party’s presidential nominee will win the South-East and South-South in the upcoming presidential election in 2023, which is scheduled to take place in around three weeks.

One of the prominent candidates is the former governor of Anambra state. Others who are likely to do well in the February 25 presidential election include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People, and Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai, in an exclusive interview with TVC on Thursday, acknowledged Obi’s likely triumph in the South East region.

You should listen to him Also, I anticipate Peter Obi’s strong showing in the southern states. Is there any other place it may be? He is struggling in the South West, with the exception of Lagos.

