I Advise Tinubu Not To Rush Because There Are A Lot Of Booby Traps Set For Him—Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Economist and former federal permanent secretary Haleem Baba-Ahmed cautioned the president against making hasty judgements in an interview with Arise , saying that he faces many pitfalls. He went on to say that the national debt should cause serious concern.

He went on to say that the president has four years to run his administration, and that it makes no sense for him to borrow money while also profiting from the gasoline subsidy’s elimination. He went on to say that the president had caused them hardship by failing to make alternative arrangements before cutting off the payment.

There is a tendency for people to assume that it is a done thing, he says. Not at all. If we are making so much more money without having to pay subsidies, then more money is entering the National Treasury. The question then becomes whether it is necessary to go begging for N500 billions. Looking at the country’s entire debt and wondering where it goes raises legitimate concerns. If I were the president’s advisor, I would tell him or her not to rush things. Don’t walk blindly into traps like that. Many traps have been set up, and there appears to be some urgency about having an effect.

