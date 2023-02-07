I Acknowledge Peter Obi To Be The Third Force – Dele Momodu Admits

Dele Momodu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, has acknowledged that Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour party, is the third force in the race with about three weeks left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president who will steer the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the former Anambra state is one of the leading contenders with a strong probability of winning the presidential election on February 25. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress are two other significant contenders.

The PDP Chieftain stated Nigeria used to have two strong parties in the presidential campaign during today’s Sunrise Daily on Channels Television. He claims that Mr. Peter Obi arrived and altered the story, and now there are three leading candidates.

Hear him. “Previously, it was the All Progressive Congress and the People’s Democratic Party. Peter Obi is now the third force, however. He has my recognition as the third force. Rabiu Kwankwaso is not a formidable opponent.” said Dele Momodu.

