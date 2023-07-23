I Accused Eniola Badmus Of Prostitution Because One Of My Friends Promised To Send Me N200,000— Lady

A lady who recently accused popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus of prostitution has revealed that she did it because one of her friends promised to send her N200,000 to pay her rent. According to Daily Post paper, the lady disclosed this in a video shared by the actress on her official YouTube account.

Recall that the lady, simply identified as Oge, had days ago, in a viral video on social media, accused the actress of being a professional prostitute who connects ladies to politicians for prostitution. After the video went viral on social media, Eniola advised people to trend carefully and avoid destroying the reputations of other people.

Barely a week later, the actress shared a video on her YouTube account showing the arrest of the suspect. The lady claimed that she accused Eniola of prostitution because one of her friends promised to pay her N200,000 if she talks about the actress. She said she accepted to do the video because she wanted to use the money to pay her rent.

“So, one of my friends said if I should come out and talk about Miss Eniola Badmus that he was going to send me N200,000 because I told him about my rent. So that was what prompted me to do the video and accused her of prostitution in the first place. So I’m so sorry. I just did it because of the money. I was so desperate to pay my house rent.” She stated.

Source: Daily Post paper

