Husband And Wife Should Support And Complement Each Other, Faith Oyedepo Speaks

Pastor Faith Abiola Oyedepo is the anointed Wife of Dr. David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a Winners chapel, Faith Oyedepo is a pastor, teacher and a role model to millions of Christian women worldwide, in her recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public

The televangelist began by nothing that the intention of God for husband and wife is to be together, support and complement each other.

while speaking, the cleric she report state that ‘God’s intention was for man and his wife to be together for life to accommodate, support and complement each other. But trying to run marriage out of accordance with God’s plan brings undue conflicts into homes.

Speaking furtherly, she said ‘Trust is not a gift; it is a virtue built through experience and over a period of time and it grows over time. Building trust takes time, and you need to show your partner that you are trustworthy and that you trust them in return.

