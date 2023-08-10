Hundeyin replies man who said his friend was arrested after policemen found toy gun with him

The Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday, replied the tweet of a man who said his friend was arrested by policemen after what he described as a “toy gun” was found with him.

Hundeyin showed him a section of the Criminal Act which indicates that anyone found in any places in possession of any firearms whether real or imitation is liable to be sentenced to not less than 14 years imprisonment.

(Caption): Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos Police PRO.

The man, whose Twitter handle is @Frankliinnnnn, told Hundeyin that his friend, who he described as a skit maker, was arrested by policemen at the Ojo area of the state on his way from where he went to shoot a video.

He added that when the policemen searched his car, they saw a “toy gun” which the man said he used for the purpose of the skit making.

The man alleged that the policemen who arrested him did not tell him his offence as the officers were said to have transferred him to the Special Force in Ikeja for more interrogation.

Responding to the tweets however, Hundeyin referred him to a section of the Criminal Act which indicates that anyone found in possession of firearms whether real or imitation may face jail terms.

