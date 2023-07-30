Hundeyin reacts as man said his brother was arrested in their compound and taken to Alagbon

The Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Sunday reacted to the tweets by a man who said his brother was arrested in front of their compound and taken to the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon.

Hundeyin said though Alagbon is not under his jurisdiction, he should visit the place in order to know why he was picked up.

The man, whose Twitter handle is @franklinto, disclosed in a series of tweets that his brother was arrested in front of their compound at Ilasan, Lekki, around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday allegedly by men of the Force CID, Alagbon, over an offence he said he didn’t know.

According to him, after arresting his brother, they headed for Alagbon and all efforts by him to ask them what was his brother’s offence proved abortive as they did not listen to him.

He added that he made phone calls to his brother’s number but there was no response until the phone was eventually switched off.

Responding to the tweets however, Hundeyin told him to visit Alagbon in order to know why exactly he was picked up and get more details about the arrest.

