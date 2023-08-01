Hundeyin reacts as lady narrates how her sister was arrested for allegedly being on motorcycle

The Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Tuesday reacted to the tweets written by a lady who said he sister, who came from abroad three months ago, was arrested by policemen who alleged that she was on a motorcycle in an area where bikes have been banned.

Hundeyin told her to let him know the action the Divisional Police Officer took regarding the issue and also sent her the phone numbers on his Twitter handle.

(Caption): Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos Police PRO.

The lady, whose Twitter handle is @Olubu_kola, disclosed in a series of tweets that her sister was arrested by men of the Soloki Police Station at Cele-Aguda in Surulere.

She added that while the policemen alleged that she was on a commercial motorcycle in a prohibited area when she was arrested, the sister said she was at the roadside buying something and the motorcycle was beside her.

She also said some men who witnessed the scene insisted that she was only buying some items in the area and the motorcycle was beside her when she was arrested.

She added that she and their mother had been at the police station since 10:00 p.m. on Monday night and the officers there have refused to listen to them while one of the officers even threatened them at the station.

She therefore said she didn’t know what to do again about the matter as her sister was still detained as at the time of writing this article.

Below are screenshots of some of her tweets on the issue:

Hundeyin responded to the lady’s tweets and below are his tweets:

Osfem (

)