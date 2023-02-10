Human rights lawyer Malcolm Omirhobo throws shade at BAT over comment of eliminating corruption

A controversial human rights attorney from Nigeria named Malcolm Omirhobo criticised the All Progressive Congress, or APC, candidate for his remarks regarding the eradication of corruption.

In a recent campaign speech, Ahmed Tinubu discussed the level of corruption in Nigeria and pledged to end it if he were to win the next election to become the country’s next president.

Malcolm, a human rights activist, took to his page to mock Ahmed Tinubu by saying that he would eradicate corruption in Nigeria as he does in Lagos. This comment by Malcolm appears to not sit well with him. He asserted in this statement that charitable efforts should start at home.

It should be mentioned that candidates from different political parties received all kinds of promises before the presidential election, even ones they intended to break once in government to win the public’s support.

