NEWS

Human rights lawyer Malcolm Omirhobo throws shade at BAT over comment of eliminating corruption

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 14 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Human rights lawyer Malcolm Omirhobo throws shade at BAT over comment of eliminating corruption

A controversial human rights attorney from Nigeria named Malcolm Omirhobo criticised the All Progressive Congress, or APC, candidate for his remarks regarding the eradication of corruption.

In a recent campaign speech, Ahmed Tinubu discussed the level of corruption in Nigeria and pledged to end it if he were to win the next election to become the country’s next president.

Malcolm, a human rights activist, took to his page to mock Ahmed Tinubu by saying that he would eradicate corruption in Nigeria as he does in Lagos. This comment by Malcolm appears to not sit well with him. He asserted in this statement that charitable efforts should start at home.

It should be mentioned that candidates from different political parties received all kinds of promises before the presidential election, even ones they intended to break once in government to win the public’s support.

Dear esteemed readers, what’s your opinion on this?

Content created and supplied by: DiplomaticPrincess (via 50minds
News )

#Human #rights #lawyer #Malcolm #Omirhobo #throws #shade #BAT #comment #eliminating #corruptionHuman rights lawyer Malcolm Omirhobo throws shade at BAT over comment of eliminating corruption Publish on 2023-02-10 23:08:05



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 14 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

PDPs Support of the Redesign Policy Shows That They are an Enemy of the People – Wike

56 seconds ago

A Party In Tatters Few Days To Voting, The Sign Of Defeat Are All There To See – Keyamo Drags PDP

12 mins ago

2023: Some Northern States that might not favour Atiku Abubakar according to report by Nextier poll

15 mins ago

Reactions Trails Video Of Destroyed LP’s Lagos Campaign Rally Bus Attacked By Thugs In Lagos

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button