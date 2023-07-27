NEWS

Human Rights Attorney Urges Tinubu to Investigate DSS’s Conduct After Emefiele’s Release

Human rights advocate Obed Agu recently had a conversation with Arise , urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to launch an investigation into the concerning behavior of the DSS following Emefiele’s release. Agu expressed his concern that the DSS’s actions could tarnish his reputation as a law-abiding citizen.

He further elaborated that Emefiele deserves the right to freedom, emphasizing that everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty, as stated in Articles 35 and 36 of the Constitution. However, he strongly condemned the entirely unacceptable behavior displayed by the DSS.

Agu expressed his deep sorrow for Nigeria after witnessing the unsettling footage that showed pieces of a guard’s uniform and clothing scattered on the floor of the cellblock. He questioned whether we can simply accept such behavior from our government and pleaded with President Tinubu to address the issue. Agu warned that if the president establishes contact with Mr. Bichi, people might lose faith in his commitment to upholding the rule of law and the Constitution of Nigeria.

The Nigerian Constitution ensures both safety and security for its citizens by guaranteeing the presumption of innocence (Section 35) and the right to personal liberty (Section 36). Every Nigerian has the right to be treated as innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

You can view the 3-minute-and-33-second clip produced by Arise here: https://youtu.be/6DoCZ-nMr_k

Source: YouTube, Arise TV

