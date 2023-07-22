Human Body Part Found in Food Purchased from Alaba Market Vendor

In a surprising incident at Alaba International Market, a trader named Ebere made a disturbing discovery in her food. After buying food from a vendor in the market, she was shocked to find what looked like a human private part, possibly from a baby boy. Vanguard paper reported the incident, which caused a commotion among fellow traders. They quickly caught the food vendor, accusing her of using human body parts in her cooking. However, the vendor denied the allegations, claiming she bought the meat from another seller in the market.

Market authorities intervened to keep the situation under control and initiated a thorough investigation.

Vanguard paper also mentioned that the market’s leaders asked traders to remain calm to catch the meat seller without alerting them. Interestingly, the meat seller did not have a fixed shop but moved around the market.

The incident has left the community in shock, raising concerns about food safety and ingredient sources within the market. People are anxiously waiting for the investigation’s outcome.

Source: Vanguard

Alita23 (

)