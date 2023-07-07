NEWS

Hudu Ari: INEC Demonstrated It Means Business, Says IPAC Chair

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was commended by Yabagi Sani, the chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), for taking action against Hudu Ari, a suspended resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, claiming that the commission’s actions shown that it was serious about its work.

Ari was charged with six counts by INEC after he controversially pronounced Aisha “Binani” Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the contentious Adamawa governorship election in April despite the fact that results compilation had not yet been finished.

At the same time that then-President Muhammadu Buhari commanded a thorough investigation into the incident, INEC was compelled to revoke Ari’s decision and suspend him.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) incumbent governor Ahmadu Fintiri was named the rightful winner of the election by the electoral body after the vote was counted.

Later on, INEC sued Ari, and the case was heard in Yola, the state capital of Adamawa.

"I think INEC, including the Chairman and INEC as a whole, has performed as we had expected," the speaker said. According to the IPAC chief, INEC employees need to be disciplined because there is complete disarray in any situation where there is no discipline.

“I think INEC, including the Chairman and INEC as a whole, has performed as we had expected,” the speaker said. According to the IPAC chief, INEC employees need to be disciplined because there is complete disarray in any situation where there is no discipline.The amount of impunity that was displayed violated every rule that the INEC has in place, hence it is past time that the individual (Ari) was punished. It is something that is unfathomable. This is because you would assume that someone in his position would be mindful of the effects of his actions.

