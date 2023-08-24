How You Should Approach The Word Of God—Joyce Meyer Reveals

Pastor Joyce Meyer, the founder and presiding Pastor of America based Joyce Meyer Ministries, in a video posted on her official Facebook page has revealed how believers should approach the word of God.

According to the cleric, she has revealed in her words, concerning how believers are expected to approach the word of God, from 0:01 to 0:34 of the video thus; “I want to encourage you to start approaching the word differently—I want to encourage you when you approach the word of God, when you go to open it up that, you should act like it is medicine. According to the cleric, “When you go to your medicine cabinet at home, if you have a headache, you don’t get a bandage out and put it on your head— if you cut your finger, you don’t stick an aspirin in it”.

As revealed by the cleric, concerning how to approach the word of God, “As people, we know how to select different medicines for what’s wrong with our physical body, hence, we must approach the word of God to fit in areas where we need it in our spiritual life, appropriately”.

Temperance (

)