How West Ham Could Line Up Next Season If They Sign Maguire, Ward-Prowse, Gallagher, and Borges

West Ham United surely has more money to spend this summer. The club recently sold its most special asset after they allowed Declan Rice to leave for Arsenal. The club, however, got a good amount for him. A deal worth €117 million was struck with the Gunners before Rice was allowed to depart.

Therefore, West Ham United has more than that amount to spend in the current transfer window. The club would need to spend the money wisely if they are to escape the relegation battle next season.

So far, a deal for the signing of Manchester City teenager, Carlos Borges is in the works. The 19-year-old is an attacker who would help strengthen West Ham United’s attack ahead of the new season.

With Declan Rice leaving the club, the hole in midfield needs to be fixed. This is why David Moyes is looking at signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea and James Ward-Prowse from relegated English side, Southampton.

West Ham United is also reportedly interested in signing Manchester United centre-back, Harry Maguire, who is currently out of favour at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have put a price tag of €50 million on the former Leicester City star but a deal could be done for less.

If West Ham United manages to get all four players signed, then it would be money well spent and invested. With all four signings, below is how West Ham United could line up next season:

