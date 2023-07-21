How we won our first champions league for Chelsea says Drogba

Didier Drogba in 2020: “eight years in the past at Chelsea, our train Villas-Boas turned into sacked through the membership and us gamers had a crew assembly wherein we recounted our a part of the obligation for his departure. Captain John Terry spoke, Frank Lampard, Petr Cech and the opposite leaders of the institution additionally spoke.

We then determined to place all our electricity into the Champions League despite the fact that we had simply misplaced 3-1 towards Napoli withinside the first leg of the spherical of 16. We were chasing this trophy for eight years and we hadn’t completed higher than runner-up. Everyone determined to position their egos apart and combat for every other, with the equal goal.

After that assembly, I requested 23-year-antique Juan Mata for assist: “Please, Maestro, assist me win the Champions League.”

He checked out me like he changed into saying, “Man, you are crazy. You’re Didier Drogba, it is as much as you to assist me win.”

I spoke back that “I were at Chelsea for eight years and I actually have by no means received it. So agree with me, you’re the man who will assist us win it. I may also provide you with a present if we win it.”

Three months later, we have been in Munich for the very last, of their stadium submerged in a purple wave. Bayern have been main 1-zero with eight mins final and I turned into discouraged. But a younger guy named Juan Mata informed me: “Keep believing Didier, you need to maintain believing”.

Me, I become in tears and I replied him: “Believe in what? It’s over, I’m going to cry like some months in the past once I misplaced the AFCON very last with Ivory Coast.”

And then, we play the very last minute and we get a corner. Last minute, final corner. Juan Mata takes it and the relaxation is history! The lesson of all this is “

