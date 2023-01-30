NEWS

How We Warned Asiwaju Tinubu About Buhari – Charles Okoh

With less than thirty days before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, popular columnist, Charles Okoh has stated that he warned the former Lagos State governor about Buhari. 

In his latest article on the Sun paper, Charles Okoh said he knew Buhari will not support Asiwaju Tinubu ambition. According to him, Buhari is only interesting about himself alone. 

According to Charles, Asiwaju Tinubu is feeling frustrated with the situation and that is why he is throwing jabs at Buhari. 

“However, we had warned Asiwaju Tinubu in an earlier article on February 7th, 2022 entitled: If I were Tinubu, that “For All Progressive Congress, the ruling party, the only way that marriage of strange bedfellows could have taken place between Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Tinubu prior to 2015 would have been on the basis that one good turn deserves another” Charles Okoh stated in the article.

