How We Replace Customers Phone Numbers To Loot Their Bank Accounts – Suspected Fraudsters

A suspected fraudster identified Adeola Abiodun Adeshina has given an account of how he changed customer’s bank number with the aim of looting their accounts.

The suspect was recently arrested by a team of detectives from the Zonal Monitoring Unit under the Lagos state police command.

The suspects were arrested after a complain was reported to the command over the activities of the fraudsters.

Speaking during interrogation with Saturday Sun paper, the suspect confessed that he was recruited by another suspect and given a number to go to the bank and change it.

According to him, all he does is to replace his number with the one given to him. He told Sun paper that he got paid for simply replacing the numbers.

Hear him “He gave me a phone number that we could use to open an account. After he sent it to me, I went to the bank and replaced the number on my account that I used to receive alerts from the bank with the new number.” He told Sun paper.

Speaking further, he said he doesn’t know the next thing the people that recruited him does with the accounts.

He hear ” I can’t tell what they did with the account because, if you check, there was no money there. I agreed to change the number because he said someone wanted to use the account but the alert number should be that phone number he gave me.”

