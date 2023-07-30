How Victor Osimhen’s stunning brace helped Napoli to secure their first victory in the preseason

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen helped Napoli football club to secure their first victory in the preseason on Saturday night, after scoring a stunning brace in their remarkable 4-0 victory over Hatayspor football club of Turkey.

Victor Osimhen had a remarkable spell with Napoli football club in 2022/2023 season, as he helped the team to win the Italian Serie A title, and he also won the Golden Boot award after scoring the total number of 26 League goals.

The former Sporting Charleroi football club star returned to Napoli football club’s training two weeks ago after the summer break, and he was impressive in their 1-1 draw against Spal football club few days ago.

Osimhen led Napoli football club’s attack alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the duo were outstanding in the entertaining encounter.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria star broke the deadlock for Napoli football club in the 23rd minute and he scored his second goal of the game in the 27th minute to end the first half 2-0.

Giovanni Simeone made it 3-0 in the 65th minute and the Argentina national team star scored the last goal of the game in the 70th minute to end the match 4-0.

Victor Osimhen was exceptional for Napoli football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant performance with a classic brace before he was replaced by Giovanni Simeone in the 46th minute of the game.

The former LOSC Lille football club star will now be looking forward to building on his impressive performance when Napoli football club play their next game against Girona football club on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

