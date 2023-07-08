How Two People Who Were Speaking American English Gave Me A Lift To Lagos – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor E. A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God spoke to his members on “The All Sufficient God” at RCCG July 2023 Holy Ghost Service || 7 July, 2023.

As he spoke to his members, he said that Our God is so great that if what you get tonight is a crumb of blessing, your life can still be amazingly glorious. But I want to assure you, you are not going to get a crumb because crumbs are meant for dogs Matthew 15:21-28, she got a crumb and the crumb solved her problem. He then told the story of how two people who were speaking American English gave him a lift to Lagos.

He said, “I went to the East, as I was returning and I got to Asaba and I was standing there waving every car to see if they would give me a lift to Lagos and if you are looking for a lift, you are looking for ‘Kagbukagbu’ so you look for a car that looks as if the owner wants to make some quick money by giving you a lift and charging you. So all the old cars that I saw, I waved them down and then none of them stopped. Then I saw this brand new Mercedes Benz car 280, it was coming and when I saw how brand new it is I didn’t bother to wave because this person is not going to pick up anybody but I just raised my hand and I didn’t quite wave and the car passed by and all of a sudden he stopped and reversed to where I was standing.”

And he said: “You need a lift?” I said: “Yes Sir”. “Where are you going?” I said: “Lagos”. He said: “Come in”. “Haa! Eh!” And you know? I was standing by the roadside, he was at the driver’s seat. When I entered, I sat at the owner’s corner and there was somebody with him in the front. By the way they were talking, they were talking American English.”

“I was sitting down in the air-conditioned car, I mean I enjoyed myself all the way to Lagos. So we got to Pan Groove and the man branched to refuel at one Petrol Station and he said to me: “Sorry Sir, give me some one minute I want to refuel”. I said: “Ah! Sir! Thank you Sir, we are already in Lagos. I will take a taxi from here to my house”. He said: “No! Where do you live?” I said: “Surulere!” He said: “Just give me few minutes, I will take you all the way home”.

