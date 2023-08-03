How To Mix Your Ankara With Other Fabrics To Look Elegant

If you want to elevate your outfits to the next level, try mixing Ankara with other materials like lace, silk, satin, organza, and duchess linens. In this article, here is how to mix your Ankara with other fabric to look elegant.

One approach to elevate your clothing is to mix Ankara with lace. When worn together, a lace top and an Ankara skirt, or vice versa, create a remarkable contrast in pattern and texture. Lace fabric gives a hint of tenderness and sophistication to the attire, making the vibrant Ankara prints stand out even more.

Silk works beautifully with much than simply Ankara. The addition of silk to your Ankara clothing will give you a more put-together look. You could want to use a silk belt, scarf, or sleeve to complement your Ankara dress. The silk’s glossy shine and soft hand complement the Ankara fabric’s vivid designs beautifully, creating a sophisticated overall effect.

The shine and fluidity of satin pair beautifully with the vibrant prints of African fabric known as Ankara. Mixing Ankara pants or a skirt with a satin top is a stylish and elegant look. The combination of the fluid satin fabric and the bold, vibrant Ankara designs adds a glamorous touch to your outfit, making it suitable for both formal and semi-formal occasions.

Organza can be layered over Ankara for a more airy and sophisticated look. You can dress up your Ankara dress by adding organza frills or sleeves, or by wearing a shawl or jacket over it. This beautiful gown exudes grace and elegance with its daring Ankara patterns and airy organza overlay.

Mixing Ankara with duchess fabric will make your combinations look classy and luxurious. The duchess fabric used to create Ankara peplum tops, skirts, and even floor-length gowns is renowned for its robust and opulent quality. Combining the more formal duchess fabric with the more festive patterns of Ankara results in red carpet attire.

