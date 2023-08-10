How To Mix Your Ankara With Other Fabrics To Look Elegant

You may create stunning new looks by combining Ankara with other materials, such as lace, silk, satin, organza, and duchess linens.

To elevate your wardrobe to the next level, try mixing Ankara with lace. When worn together, a lace top and an Ankara skirt, or vice versa, create an eye-catching contrast. This beautiful dress is perfect for weddings and other formal events, thanks to the combination of the vibrant Ankara designs and the delicate lace fabric.

The combination of Ankara and silk is particularly lovely. To achieve a more polished look, try mixing in some silk with your Ankara clothing. If you’re wearing an Ankara dress, you could jazz it up with a silk belt or scarf, or even a silk sleeve. The glossy shine and smooth hand of silk complement the vibrant designs of Ankara fabric, creating a polished overall effect.

When paired with Ankara’s vibrant prints, the sheen and drape of satin provides the perfect finishing touch. Put together, a satin top and Ankara bottoms make for a sophisticated outfit. The satin fabric’s fluid drape and the Ankara prints’ rich colours and patterns create a stunning ensemble appropriate for both black-tie and less formal occasions.

A layer of organza over Ankara fabric creates a light and elegant look. A cape, jacket, frills, or sleeves made from organza are all great ways to incorporate the fabric into your Ankara dress. The costume is eye-catching due to the juxtaposition of Ankara’s vivid designs with organza.

Adding duchess material to your Ankara garments will give your outfits a refined look. Ankara peplum tops, skirts, and even full-length gowns can be fashioned out of the luxurious and substantial duchess fabric. When you pair the lively designs of Ankara with the more formal duchess fabric, you get an outfit suitable for a red carpet.

