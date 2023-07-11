How to make your car engine last longer

To help make your car engine last longer, here are some tips according to mechanicbase.

Quality fluids and filters: Use high-quality engine oil, coolant, and other fluids recommended by your vehicle manufacturer. Additionally, replace filters, such as air filters and fuel filters, regularly to maintain clean and efficient engine operation.

Warm up and cool down: Allow your engine to warm up before driving it aggressively. Similarly, let it cool down by idling for a short period after a long or spirited drive. This helps prevent unnecessary stress on engine components.

Avoid excessive idling: Extended periods of idling can lead to fuel waste and increased engine wear. If you anticipate a long wait, it’s better to turn off the engine and restart when needed.

Gentle acceleration and braking: Avoid rapid acceleration and harsh braking whenever possible. Smooth driving habits reduce stress on the engine, transmission, and other components, promoting longevity.

Proper engine loading: Avoid overloading your vehicle or towing beyond its recommended capacity. Excessive weight strains the engine and can lead to premature wear or overheating.

Cooling system maintenance: Regularly check and maintain your vehicle’s cooling system, including radiator, hoses, and coolant levels. Overheating can cause severe engine damage, so promptly address any cooling system issues.

Avoid prolonged high RPMs: Sustained high revolutions per minute or RPM can accelerate engine wear. Shift gears at appropriate RPMs to prevent unnecessary strain on the engine.

FavourofGod (

)