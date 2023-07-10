How to maintain your car AC to last longer

To maintain your car’s air conditioning (AC) system and help it last longer, here are some tips as revealed by MechanicBase.

Regularly run the AC: Even in colder months, run the AC for a few minutes every week. This helps keep the system lubricated and prevents seals from drying out, which can lead to leaks.

Clean or replace the cabin air filter: The cabin air filter keeps dust, pollen, and debris from entering the AC system. Clean or replace it regularly, as a dirty filter can restrict airflow and strain the system.

Check for leaks: Periodically inspect your AC system for any signs of refrigerant leaks, such as oil stains or a decrease in cooling performance. If you notice any leaks, have them repaired promptly to prevent further damage.

Maintain proper refrigerant levels: If your AC is not cooling effectively, have the refrigerant levels checked by a professional. Low refrigerant levels can strain the system and affect its performance. Only certified technicians should handle refrigerant.

Keep condenser clean: The condenser, located at the front of the vehicle, can collect debris, leaves, and dirt. Regularly clean it using compressed air or a gentle stream of water to ensure proper airflow and cooling efficiency.

Use the AC regularly: Regular use helps keep the AC system functional and prevents seals and valves from deteriorating due to inactivity. Avoid long periods without using the AC.

Have regular AC system inspections: Schedule periodic inspections by a qualified mechanic to check for any potential issues or necessary maintenance. They can ensure the system is functioning optimally and address any concerns promptly.

