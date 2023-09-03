NEWS

How To Look Good With Your Native Outfits

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read

There are so many tips on how you can look good with your native attire as a woman and I’ll list them out here;

– Compliment your native attire with the right beauty Accessory; You must make sure you don’t over Accessorize, your Jewelries, Headwrap, footwear, purse, etc should all blend with each other.

– You need to also wear a very nice facial make-up; you can always get this done in a professional make-up artist studio.

– Wear a very nice Head-wrap which will go with your attire; You can wear a simple Ankara, lace, chiffon or satin Head-wrap. If per-adventure you don’t know how to style your Head-wrap, you can go to a professional stylist to give you the right Head-wrap.

– Go for a style that fits your body stature and shape. You can find out from your tailor about the style that will look good on you.

SpicyBee (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

EPL Table, Match Review, Clean Sheets Ranking And Top Scorers After Yesterday’s Matches

11 mins ago

Consider The Fact That Just 11 Men Collectively Ruled Different African Countries For 347 Years -FFK

19 mins ago

What To Do After Sex To Stay Healthy

21 mins ago

Nyesom Wike Is Not The Only One Who Spent Money To Keep PDP As A Strong Opposition Party- NWC Member

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button